Sbi Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Sbi share price are down by -0.71%, Nifty down by -0.04%

Sbi Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:06 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹841.75, -0.71% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79503.06, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹853 and a low of ₹840.6 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|847.26
|10
|832.50
|20
|816.87
|50
|804.03
|100
|822.92
|300
|788.98
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹854.0, ₹860.0, & ₹866.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹842.0, ₹836.0, & ₹830.0.
Sbi Share Price Today
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -48.14% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% & ROA of 1.07% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.57 & P/B is at 1.92.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.74% with a target price of ₹949.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.
Sbi share price down -0.71% today to trade at ₹841.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers ICICI Bank, Axis Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.04% & 0.01% each respectively.