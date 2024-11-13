Sbi Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Sbi share price are down by -0.92%, Nifty down by -0.74%

Sbi Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹818.8, -0.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78285.03, down by -0.5%. The stock has hit a high of ₹831.65 and a low of ₹817.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 847.26 10 832.50 20 816.87 50 804.03 100 822.92 300 789.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹844.9, ₹863.7, & ₹874.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹815.8, ₹805.5, & ₹786.7.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% & ROA of 1.07% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.31 & P/B is at 1.87.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.15% with a target price of ₹951.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.