Sbi Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Sbi share price are down by -0.92%, Nifty down by -0.74%

Sbi Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹818.8, -0.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78285.03, down by -0.5%. The stock has hit a high of ₹831.65 and a low of ₹817.2 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|847.26
|10
|832.50
|20
|816.87
|50
|804.03
|100
|822.92
|300
|789.73
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹844.9, ₹863.7, & ₹874.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹815.8, ₹805.5, & ₹786.7.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% & ROA of 1.07% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.31 & P/B is at 1.87.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.15% with a target price of ₹951.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.
Sbi share price down -0.92% today to trade at ₹818.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.74% & -0.5% each respectively.