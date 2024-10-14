Sbi Share Price Today on : Sbi share are up by 0.81%, Nifty up by 0.56%

Sbi Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at 800.15 and closed at 806.45. The stock reached a high of 809 and a low of 800.15. Overall, the day's performance shows a positive movement, with the closing price reflecting an increase from the opening price.

Published14 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:06 today, Sbi shares are trading at price 806.45, 0.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81814.33, up by 0.53%. The stock has hit a high of 809 and a low of 800.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5789.16
10792.40
20792.02
50806.22
100824.35
300771.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 804.2, 808.3, & 813.9, whereas it has key support levels at 794.5, 788.9, & 784.8.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -33.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.52 & P/B is at 1.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.20% with a target price of 929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.

Sbi share price up 0.81% today to trade at 806.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Axis Bank are falling today, but its peers HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.56% & 0.53% each respectively.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
