Business News/ Markets / Sbi Share Price Today on : Sbi share are down by -0.17%, Nifty down by -0.31%

Sbi Share Price Today on : Sbi share are down by -0.17%, Nifty down by -0.31%

Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at 805 and closed at 803.85. The stock reached a high of 807.6 and a low of 802.3 during the day.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price 803.85, -0.17% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81839.5, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 807.6 and a low of 802.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5789.16
10792.40
20792.02
50806.22
100824.35
300772.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 808.73, 813.22, & 817.18, whereas it has key support levels at 800.28, 796.32, & 791.83.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -57.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.59 & P/B is at 1.64.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.57% with a target price of 929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.

Sbi share price down -0.17% today to trade at 803.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank are falling today, but its peers ICICI Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.31% & -0.16% each respectively.

