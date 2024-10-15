Sbi Share Price Today on : Sbi share are down by -0.17%, Nifty down by -0.31%

Sbi Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 805 and closed at ₹ 803.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 807.6 and a low of ₹ 802.3 during the day.

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹803.85, -0.17% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81839.5, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹807.6 and a low of ₹802.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 789.16 10 792.40 20 792.02 50 806.22 100 824.35 300 772.38

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹808.73, ₹813.22, & ₹817.18, whereas it has key support levels at ₹800.28, ₹796.32, & ₹791.83.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -57.24% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.59 & P/B is at 1.64.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.57% with a target price of ₹929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.