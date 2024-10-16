Sbi Share Price Today on : Sbi share are up by 0.19%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Sbi Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹ 801.05 and closed at ₹ 806.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 808.90 during the day and had a low of ₹ 801.05, indicating some volatility but ultimately ending higher than it started.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 796.25 10 792.66 20 792.88 50 804.87 100 824.31 300 773.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹807.4, ₹810.4, & ₹813.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹801.5, ₹798.6, & ₹795.6.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.58 & P/B is at 1.64.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.25% with a target price of ₹929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.