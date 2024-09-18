Sbi share are up by 1.12%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Sbi Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at 783.55 and closed at 791.85. The stock reached a high of 794.5 and a low of 781.3 during the day.

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:01 today, Sbi shares are trading at price 791.85, 1.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83253.46, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 794.5 and a low of 781.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5782.99
10794.17
20805.15
50830.79
100825.03
300754.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 786.78, 790.62, & 793.73, whereas it has key support levels at 779.83, 776.72, & 772.88.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was 47.68% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.29 & P/B is at 1.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.54% with a target price of 930.75.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.

Sbi share price has gained 1.12% today, currently at 791.85, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.18% & 0.21% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsSbi share are up by 1.12%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

213.25
12:02 PM | 18 SEP 2024
5.5 (2.65%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

132.10
12:02 PM | 18 SEP 2024
-0.95 (-0.71%)

State Bank Of India

792.25
12:02 PM | 18 SEP 2024
9.2 (1.17%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

292.15
12:01 PM | 18 SEP 2024
-2.4 (-0.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Graphite India

581.60
11:59 AM | 18 SEP 2024
46.6 (8.71%)

Alkyl Amines Chemicals

2,395.00
11:57 AM | 18 SEP 2024
179 (8.08%)

Samvardhana Motherson International

205.85
11:59 AM | 18 SEP 2024
10.75 (5.51%)

Bikaji Foods International

913.00
11:59 AM | 18 SEP 2024
47.65 (5.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,100.00130.00
    Chennai
    73,130.00-150.00
    Delhi
    73,510.00180.00
    Kolkata
    73,540.00250.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue