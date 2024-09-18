Sbi share are up by 1.12%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Sbi Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, SBI's stock opened at ₹ 783.55 and closed at ₹ 791.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 794.5 and a low of ₹ 781.3 during the day.

At 18 Sep 12:01 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹791.85, 1.12% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83253.46, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹794.5 and a low of ₹781.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 782.99 10 794.17 20 805.15 50 830.79 100 825.03 300 754.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹786.78, ₹790.62, & ₹793.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹779.83, ₹776.72, & ₹772.88.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was 47.68% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.29 & P/B is at 1.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.54% with a target price of ₹930.75.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.