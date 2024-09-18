Sbi share are up by 1.12%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Sbi Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|782.99
|10
|794.17
|20
|805.15
|50
|830.79
|100
|825.03
|300
|754.73
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹786.78, ₹790.62, & ₹793.73, whereas it has key support levels at ₹779.83, ₹776.72, & ₹772.88.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was 47.68% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.54% with a target price of ₹930.75.
The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.
Sbi share price has gained 1.12% today, currently at ₹791.85, while its peers such as