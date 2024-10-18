Sbi Share Price Today on : Sbi share are down by -0.01%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Sbi Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|802.53
|10
|795.25
|20
|794.60
|50
|802.37
|100
|824.03
|300
|774.82
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹818.17, ₹825.58, & ₹831.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹804.67, ₹798.58, & ₹791.17.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.58% with a target price of ₹929.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.
Sbi share price down -0.01% today to trade at ₹810.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as HDFC Bank are falling today, but its peers ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.06% each respectively.
