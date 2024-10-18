Sbi Share Price Today on : Sbi share are down by -0.01%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹810.8, -0.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81052.95, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹813.4 and a low of ₹803.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 802.53 10 795.25 20 794.60 50 802.37 100 824.03 300 774.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹818.17, ₹825.58, & ₹831.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹804.67, ₹798.58, & ₹791.17.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.67 & P/B is at 1.65.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.58% with a target price of ₹929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.