Sbi share are down by -0.9%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹785.25, -0.9% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83145.23, up by 0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹801.25 and a low of ₹784.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 783.08 10 790.00 20 803.62 50 829.67 100 825.35 300 755.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹797.8, ₹802.65, & ₹810.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹785.05, ₹777.15, & ₹772.3.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -15.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.42 & P/B is at 1.61.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.