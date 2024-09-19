Hello User
Sbi share are down by -0.9%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Livemint

Sbi Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at 794.15 and closed at 785.95. The stock reached a high of 801.25 and a low of 784.10 during the day.

Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Sbi shares are trading at price 785.25, -0.9% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83145.23, up by 0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 801.25 and a low of 784.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5783.08
10790.00
20803.62
50829.67
100825.35
300755.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 797.8, 802.65, & 810.55, whereas it has key support levels at 785.05, 777.15, & 772.3.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -15.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.42 & P/B is at 1.61.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.

Sbi share price down -0.9% today to trade at 785.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.24% each respectively.

