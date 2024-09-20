Sbi share are up by 0%, Nifty up by 1.35%

Sbi Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|787.89
|10
|787.59
|20
|802.24
|50
|828.31
|100
|825.82
|300
|757.03
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹799.55, ₹809.1, & ₹816.85, whereas it has key support levels at ₹782.25, ₹774.5, & ₹764.95.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -10.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34%
The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.
Sbi share price has gained 0% today to trade at ₹790.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as