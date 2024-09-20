Sbi share are up by 0%, Nifty up by 1.35%

Sbi Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 794.05 and closed at ₹ 790.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 794.4 and a low of ₹ 787.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 787.89 10 787.59 20 802.24 50 828.31 100 825.82 300 757.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹799.55, ₹809.1, & ₹816.85, whereas it has key support levels at ₹782.25, ₹774.5, & ₹764.95.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -10.83% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.39 & P/B is at 1.61.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.