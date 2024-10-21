Sbi Share Price Today on : Sbi share are down by -0.95%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Sbi Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at 822.05 and closed at 812.20. The stock reached a high of 826.35 and a low of 809.10 during the session.

Published21 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Sbi shares are trading at price 812.2, -0.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81002.26, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 826.35 and a low of 809.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5809.31
10799.24
20797.37
50801.80
100824.04
300775.93

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 827.3, 834.8, & 847.0, whereas it has key support levels at 807.6, 795.4, & 787.9.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.79 & P/B is at 1.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.38% with a target price of 929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.

Sbi share price down -0.95% today to trade at 812.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank are falling today, but its peers HDFC Bank are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.27% each respectively.

