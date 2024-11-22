Sbi Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Sbi share price are up by 3.66%, Nifty up by 1.16%

Sbi Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:20 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹809.4, 3.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78012, up by 1.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹810.8 and a low of ₹784.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 810.90 10 830.88 20 818.95 50 803.96 100 821.44 300 796.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹799.38, ₹817.42, & ₹836.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹762.43, ₹743.52, & ₹725.48.

Sbi Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was 20.75% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% & ROA of 1.07% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 9.74 & P/B is at 1.77.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.99% with a target price of ₹955.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.46% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 11.12% in june to 11.46% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.