Sbi share are up by 2.69%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Sbi Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 785.05 and closed at ₹ 802.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 804 and a low of ₹ 785 during the day. This indicates a positive performance, with the closing price reflecting an increase from the opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 786.66 10 783.92 20 800.54 50 826.82 100 826.13 300 758.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹791.4, ₹800.8, & ₹806.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹776.05, ₹770.1, & ₹760.7.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was 47.03% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.28 & P/B is at 1.59.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.92% with a target price of ₹930.75.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.