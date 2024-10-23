Sbi Share Price Today on : Sbi share are down by -0.39%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Sbi Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 790 and closed at ₹ 787.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 792.5 and a low of ₹ 779.6 during the day.

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:10 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹787.4, -0.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80511.77, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹792.5 and a low of ₹779.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 811.09 10 803.67 20 798.99 50 802.13 100 823.98 300 776.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹808.57, ₹827.38, & ₹837.92, whereas it has key support levels at ₹779.22, ₹768.68, & ₹749.87.

Sbi Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was 9.82% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.70 & P/B is at 1.65.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.98% with a target price of ₹929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.