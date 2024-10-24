Sbi Share Price Today on : Sbi share are up by 0.67%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Sbi Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 786.05 and closed at ₹ 791.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 796.65 and a low of ₹ 784.50 during the day.

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹791.2, 0.67% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80049.56, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹796.65 and a low of ₹784.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 808.26 10 804.51 20 798.42 50 801.76 100 823.57 300 777.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹791.07, ₹798.23, & ₹803.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹778.27, ₹772.63, & ₹765.47.

Sbi Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -51.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.34 & P/B is at 1.60. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.42% with a target price of ₹929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.