Sbi share are down by -0.59%, Nifty down by -0.15%

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 12:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹793.6, -0.59% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84795.35, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹798.25 and a low of ₹790 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 788.91 10 785.83 20 799.62 50 825.64 100 826.49 300 759.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹803.03, ₹807.52, & ₹810.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹795.28, ₹792.02, & ₹787.53.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -10.43% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.50 & P/B is at 1.62.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.28% with a target price of ₹930.75.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.