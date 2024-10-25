Sbi Share Price Today on : Sbi share are down by -1.6%, Nifty down by -1.03%

Sbi Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 798.45 and closed at ₹ 782. The stock reached a high of ₹ 800 and a low of ₹ 772.05. Overall, there was a decline in the stock price, closing lower than its opening value.

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹782, -1.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79408.21, down by -0.82%. The stock has hit a high of ₹800 and a low of ₹772.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 804.28 10 803.41 20 797.80 50 801.33 100 823.24 300 778.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹800.15, ₹804.75, & ₹812.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹787.8, ₹780.05, & ₹775.45.

Sbi Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -9.42% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.45 & P/B is at 1.62.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.80% with a target price of ₹929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.