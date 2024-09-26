Sbi share are up by 0.55%, Nifty up by 0.26%

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 12:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹797.3, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85421.73, up by 0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹798.9 and a low of ₹791.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 791.49 10 787.24 20 798.78 50 824.63 100 826.75 300 760.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹797.9, ₹802.6, & ₹807.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹788.6, ₹784.0, & ₹779.3.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was 125.98% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.43 & P/B is at 1.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.74% with a target price of ₹930.75.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.