Sbi Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Sbi share price are down by -0.63%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Sbi Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 839.3 and closed at ₹ 834.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 840.95 and a low of ₹ 832 during the day.

Sbi Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:28 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹834.05, -0.63% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80011.47, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹840.95 and a low of ₹832 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 803.33 10 820.17 20 819.97 50 804.56 100 820.54 300 798.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹845.75, ₹851.8, & ₹856.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹834.6, ₹829.5, & ₹823.45.

Sbi Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -24.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% & ROA of 1.07% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.47 & P/B is at 1.90.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.50% with a target price of ₹955.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 11.46% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 11.12% in june to 11.46% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.