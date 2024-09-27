Sbi share are up by 0.41%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Sbi Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 802 and closed at ₹ 805.2. The stock reached a high of ₹ 807.85 and a low of ₹ 801.85 during the session.

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:10 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹805.2, 0.41% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85752.66, down by -0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹807.85 and a low of ₹801.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 793.47 10 788.28 20 797.66 50 823.35 100 826.94 300 761.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹805.3, ₹809.85, & ₹816.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹793.9, ₹787.05, & ₹782.5.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -25.63% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.54 & P/B is at 1.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.59% with a target price of ₹930.75.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.