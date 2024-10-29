Sbi Share Price Today on : Sbi share are up by 0.84%, Nifty down by -0.69%

Sbi Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 796.5 and closed at ₹ 798.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 799.2 and a low of ₹ 790.5 during the session.

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:06 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹798.7, 0.84% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79581.63, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹799.2 and a low of ₹790.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 793.17 10 801.24 20 796.82 50 800.09 100 822.33 300 779.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹803.25, ₹813.8, & ₹823.65, whereas it has key support levels at ₹782.85, ₹773.0, & ₹762.45.

Sbi Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was 4.88% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.42 & P/B is at 1.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.31% with a target price of ₹929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.