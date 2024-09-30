Sbi share are down by -1.15%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Sbi Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at 801.15 and closed at 793.40. The stock reached a high of 802.50 and a low of 789.80 during the day.

30 Sep 2024
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates
Sbi Share Price Today Live Updates

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price 793.4, -1.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of 802.5 and a low of 789.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5799.53
10793.10
20796.66
50820.62
100826.85
300763.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 807.52, 812.53, & 817.07, whereas it has key support levels at 797.97, 793.43, & 788.42.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was 24.77% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.55 & P/B is at 1.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.31% with a target price of 930.75.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.

Sbi share price down -1.15% today to trade at 793.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.07% & -1.14% each respectively.

30 Sep 2024
Sbi share are down by -1.15%, Nifty down by -1.07%

    Popular in Markets

