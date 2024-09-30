Sbi share are down by -1.15%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Sbi Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, SBI opened at ₹ 801.15 and closed at ₹ 793.40. The stock reached a high of ₹ 802.50 and a low of ₹ 789.80 during the day.

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹793.4, -1.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹802.5 and a low of ₹789.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 799.53 10 793.10 20 796.66 50 820.62 100 826.85 300 763.03

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹807.52, ₹812.53, & ₹817.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹797.97, ₹793.43, & ₹788.42.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was 24.77% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.55 & P/B is at 1.63.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 17.31% with a target price of ₹930.75.

The company has a 57.54% promoter holding, 10.40% MF holding, & 11.15% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.36% in march to 10.40% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 11.09% in march to 11.15% in the june quarter.