Sbi Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Sbi share price are down by -0.71%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Sbi Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹816.55, -0.71% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79517.53, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹828 and a low of ₹816 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 797.19 10 802.73 20 798.54 50 800.58 100 822.09 300 781.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹829.88, ₹837.42, & ₹841.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹817.93, ₹813.52, & ₹805.98.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was -29.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% & ROA of 1.07% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 10.82 & P/B is at 1.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.77% with a target price of ₹929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.