Sbi Share Price Today on : Sbi share are down by -0.23%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Sbi Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, Sbi shares are trading at price ₹820.5, -0.23% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹828 and a low of ₹813.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 797.19 10 802.73 20 798.54 50 800.58 100 822.09 300 781.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹827.75, ₹835.1, & ₹842.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹813.3, ₹806.2, & ₹798.85.

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Sbi was 15.04% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 17.34% .The current P/E of the stock is at 10.82 & P/B is at 1.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.22% with a target price of ₹929.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.64% MF holding, & 10.70% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 10.40% in june to 10.64% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 11.15% in june to 10.70% in the september quarter.