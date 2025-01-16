SBI Small Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of SBI Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

SBI Small Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: SBI Small Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers R. Srinivasan,Pradeep Kesavan,Mohan Lal, remains a prominent player in the Small-Cap. SBI Small Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹33496.05 crore. Under the guidance of R. Srinivasan,Pradeep Kesavan,Mohan Lal, the fund adheres to its objective of to provide investors with opportunities for long-term growth in capital along with the liquidity of an open-ended scheme by investing predominantly in a well diversified basket of equity stocks of small cap companies. This detailed review of SBI Small Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Smallcap 100 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Over the past week, SBI Small Cap Fund returned -4.43%, showing a negative delta of -1.74% with respect to NIFTY Smallcap 100. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -9.16% against the NIFTY Smallcap 100’s -9.73%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Smallcap 100 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -6.84% -7.51% 0.67% 1 Year 15.31% 13.49% 1.82% 3 Years 56.60% 47.16% 9.44% 5 Years 218.85% 181.16% 37.69%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector Name Weightage (%) Construction Services 8.44% Misc. Capital Goods 7.44% Food Processing 6.87% Electronic Instr. & Controls 5.53% Consumer Financial Services 5.28% Hotels & Motels 5.11% Regional Banks 4.53% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 4.45% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 2.6% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.41% Textiles - Non Apparel 2.29% Healthcare Facilities 2.2% Software & Programming 2.2% Chemical Manufacturing 2.07% Investment Services 2.05% Appliance & Tool 1.81% Auto & Truck Parts 1.72% Restaurants 1.66% Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber 1.64% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.58% Personal & Household Prods. 1.14% Retail (Apparel) 0.99% Furniture & Fixtures 0.93% Retail (Department & Discount) 0.88% Tobacco 0.72% Retail (Specialty) 0.67% Motion Pictures 0.55% Construction - Raw Materials 0.51% Footwear 0.33%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.29, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 1.04 and 1.12, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.97% for one year, 12.71% for three years, and 19.62% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) Ratnamani Metals & Tubes 3432686.0 2132686.0 677.83 Cholamandalam Financial Holdings 4928227.0 3928227.0 549.50

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Ge Vernova T&d India 4000000.0 3753533.0 779.20 Heg 7500000.0 6931269.0 353.64