SD Retail IPO allotment expected today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status

SD Retail's IPO allotments are expected to be finalized today, with refunds for non-allotted shares starting September 26, 2024. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative date of September 27, 2024.

A Ksheerasagar
Published25 Sep 2024, 01:50 PM IST
The allotment for SD Retail Limited IPO is expected to be finalized today. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Kfin Technologies Limited. The IPO, which was opened for subscription from September 20 to September 24, saw a healthy response from investors, being oversubscribed by 97 times.

Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 207 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 65 times. The IPO price was set between 124 and 131 per share.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on September 26, 2024.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative date of September 27, 2024.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for several key purposes, including capital expenditure for setting up new exclusive brand outlets (EBOs). Additionally, the funds will be allocated to meet working capital requirements and to support general corporate purposes.

How to check SD Retail IPO allotment status on the registrar's website?

Step 1: Visit the IPO registrar website at this link -https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2: Choose ‘SD Retail Limited’ from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu.

Step 3: Select among Application No., Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4: Enter the details using the selected option.

Step 5: Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit.

Your SD Retail Limited IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

About SD Retail

The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, outsourcing, marketing, and retailing sleepwear under the brand name 'Sweet Dreams.' This sleepwear-focused brand offers a diverse range of stylish and comfortable sleepwear for the entire family, celebrating the transition from work to home life and addressing all aspects of relaxation.

In addition to sleepwear for adults, the company also provides options for men and children, with designs catering to all age groups from 2 to 16 years. Furthermore, the company has expanded into adjacent categories, including loungewear, workout apparel, athleisure, and work leisure pants, as per the company's DRHP report. 

GMP signals a decent listing

Today's grey market premium (GMP) for the SD Retail IPO is 30 per share, suggesting that the shares are likely to list 30 above their issue price. With this GMP and an issue price of 131 per share, the estimated listing price is around 161, reflecting a 23 per cent premium over the issue price.

The grey market premium is the difference between an IPO’s issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market. It reflects investor sentiment and demand before the stock officially begins trading.

It is important to note that GMP is only a preliminary indicator of the listing price and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 01:50 PM IST
