SD Retail Listing: Stock makes decent market debut, lists with 11% premium at ₹145

SD Retail debuted on the NSE SME at 145, an 11% premium. The 65 crore IPO was open from September 20-24, 2024, and oversubscribed 97 times. Proceeds will fund new exclusive brand outlets and support the sleepwear brand's diverse product range.

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Sep 2024, 10:41 AM IST
SD Retail Listing: Stock makes decent market debut, lists with 11% premium at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>145.
SD Retail Listing: Stock makes decent market debut, lists with 11% premium at ₹145. (Pixabay)

SD Retail made a decent market debut today as its shares were listed at 145 each on NSE SME, indicating a premium of 11% over the issue price of 131. The SME IPO, valued at 65 crore, was open for subscription from September 20 to September 24, 2024, with a price of between 124 and 131 apiece.

It consisted solely of a fresh issue of 49.6 lakh newly issued shares, without any offer-for-sale component. The IPO received a healthy response, with an overall subscription rate reaching 97 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 207 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 65 times.

Also Read | Rappid Valves SME IPO: Here are the steps to check allotment status online, GMP

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for several key purposes, including capital expenditure for setting up new exclusive brand outlets (EBOs). Additionally, the funds will be allocated to meet working capital requirements and support general corporate purposes.

About SD Retail

The company specialises in designing, manufacturing, outsourcing, marketing, and retailing sleepwear under the brand name ‘Sweet Dreams.’ This sleepwear-focused brand offers a diverse range of stylish and comfortable sleepwear for the entire family, celebrating the transition from work to home life and addressing all aspects of relaxation.

Also Read | SME IPO listing: Kalana Ispat share price debuts at a 32% discount

In addition to sleepwear for adults, the company also provides options for men and children, with designs catering to all age groups from 2 to 16 years. Furthermore, the company has expanded into adjacent categories, including loungewear, workout apparel, athleisure, and work leisure pants, as per the company's DRHP report.

The company sold its products through distributors, exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), and multi-brand outlets (MBOs) located across various states and union territories in India. It also sell its products through e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, AJIO, Nykaa, Flipkart, Amazon, and our own website.

Also Read | Phoenix Overseas shares list at ₹64 on NSE SME, same as IPO price

As of March 31, 2024, the company has established a pan-India presence through various touchpoints, which include exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), large format stores (LFS), and multi-brand outlets (MBOs), DRHP showed. 

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 10:41 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsSD Retail Listing: Stock makes decent market debut, lists with 11% premium at ₹145

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

167.15
11:00 AM | 27 SEP 2024
1.55 (0.94%)

Tata Power share price

487.00
11:00 AM | 27 SEP 2024
11.1 (2.33%)

Vedanta share price

508.95
11:00 AM | 27 SEP 2024
7.1 (1.41%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

174.30
11:00 AM | 27 SEP 2024
2.8 (1.63%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Westlife Development share price

942.50
10:58 AM | 27 SEP 2024
66 (7.53%)

Praj Industries share price

813.05
10:58 AM | 27 SEP 2024
53.35 (7.02%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

650.90
10:58 AM | 27 SEP 2024
38.4 (6.27%)

Shree Renuka Sugars share price

51.04
10:58 AM | 27 SEP 2024
2.92 (6.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,025.00-20.00
    Chennai
    77,031.00-20.00
    Delhi
    77,183.00-20.00
    Kolkata
    77,035.00-20.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.