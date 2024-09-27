SD Retail Listing: Stock makes decent market debut, lists with 11% premium at ₹145

SD Retail made a decent market debut today as its shares were listed at ₹145 each on NSE SME, indicating a premium of 11% over the issue price of ₹131. The SME IPO, valued at 65 crore, was open for subscription from September 20 to September 24, 2024, with a price of between ₹124 and ₹131 apiece.

It consisted solely of a fresh issue of 49.6 lakh newly issued shares, without any offer-for-sale component. The IPO received a healthy response, with an overall subscription rate reaching 97 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 207 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 65 times.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for several key purposes, including capital expenditure for setting up new exclusive brand outlets (EBOs). Additionally, the funds will be allocated to meet working capital requirements and support general corporate purposes.

About SD Retail The company specialises in designing, manufacturing, outsourcing, marketing, and retailing sleepwear under the brand name ‘Sweet Dreams.’ This sleepwear-focused brand offers a diverse range of stylish and comfortable sleepwear for the entire family, celebrating the transition from work to home life and addressing all aspects of relaxation.

In addition to sleepwear for adults, the company also provides options for men and children, with designs catering to all age groups from 2 to 16 years. Furthermore, the company has expanded into adjacent categories, including loungewear, workout apparel, athleisure, and work leisure pants, as per the company's DRHP report.

The company sold its products through distributors, exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), and multi-brand outlets (MBOs) located across various states and union territories in India. It also sell its products through e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, AJIO, Nykaa, Flipkart, Amazon, and our own website.

As of March 31, 2024, the company has established a pan-India presence through various touchpoints, which include exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), large format stores (LFS), and multi-brand outlets (MBOs), DRHP showed.