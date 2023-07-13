Sealmatic India shines bright with surging share prices, nuclear accreditation and an eye on global expansion1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:29 PM IST
Sealmatic India's shares have surged by nearly 74% since listing in March, reaching a new 52-week high. The company has obtained accreditation for ISO 19443 for Nuclear Applications, making it the only mechanical seal company in India and globally to have this certification.
Sealmatic shares have seen a sharp uptick since they were listed on the BSE on March 1 at a price of ₹236.25. The price has since soared to ₹421.70 in just under 4 months delivering nearly 74% to its investors. Sealmatic India hit a new 52-week high on Thursday as it secured nuclear accreditation.
