Sealmatic shares have seen a sharp uptick since they were listed on the BSE on March 1 at a price of ₹236.25. The price has since soared to ₹421.70 in just under 4 months delivering nearly 74% to its investors. Sealmatic India hit a new 52-week high on Thursday as it secured nuclear accreditation.

Sealmatic India Limited has obtained accreditation for ISO 19443 for Nuclear Applications, making it the sole mechanical seal company in India and globally to have this certification. ISO 19443 is a nuclear-specific quality management standard that aims to enhance safety and quality in the nuclear supply chain.

The increasing demand for clean energy alternatives, driven by climate change and population growth, has led governments to consider nuclear energy as a reliable source. Nuclear power has gained support worldwide, with numerous reactors constructed across 15 countries in the past decade.

As the world transitions to cleaner energy sources, the demand for nuclear power continues to rise. However, energy providers face the challenge of meeting national and international quality and safety requirements while ensuring projects remain on schedule and within budget.

By obtaining ISO 19443 qualification, Sealmatic assures project owners of the safety and resilience of their nuclear power plants in any event. The company maintains strict safety regulations throughout its supply chain, and the certification demonstrates the integration of best practices in quality management with the specific requirements of the nuclear industry. It also showcases the quality, reliability, and commitment to continuous improvement in Sealmatic's processes.

Sealmatic discussed expansion plans, including increasing production capacity by approximately 60% and establishing sales and service centers in Chennai and Kolkata. They also mentioned plans for market expansion in Europe, USA, Middle East, and South America. Sealmatic achieved a 31.4% increase in turnover to Rs. 596 million in FY23, with growth driven by developed markets in Europe, North America, and India.

The promoters as of March 2023 holds 72.38 per cent of the shares. The Clientelle of the company includes, Reliance Industries, Indian Oil, BHEL, BPCL, GAIL, NTPC, HPCL, KSB, Sulzer, PDIL, Thyssen Krupp, Tata, etc.

