Will AIFs get to certify accredited investors? The decision is close
Under Sebi rules, only CDSL Ventures Ltd and NSDL Data Management Ltd can certify accredited investors, making it an arduous process for investors.
A top committee at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is close to deciding whether alternative investment funds (AIF) should be allowed to fully certify accredited investors. The AIF industry has pressed for such authority on the lines of how it is done in GIFT City, two industry executives said on the condition of anonymity.