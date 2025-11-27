Can Sebi's accredited investor push deliver a boom?
Apoorva Ajith 4 min read 27 Nov 2025, 07:13 pm IST
Summary
While India has more than 72,000 unique AIF investors, only 649 of them have obtained accreditation status as of May 2025.
The alternative investment industry is divided on whether the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) latest rules will expand India’s base of accredited investors, a cohort of sophisticated investors that has the financial capacity and understanding to invest in high-risk instruments.
