Govt invites applications for new Sebi chief as Madhabi Puri Buch’s term nears end. Check salary, tenure, other details

The Ministry of Finance's Department of Economic Affairs has printed newspaper advertisements to fill the post of Chairperson for capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The ad, titled ‘Filling up the post of Chairman in Securities and Exchange Board of India’ invites applications from eligible candidates for the post of SEBI Chairperson in Mumbai.

All applications have to be sent on or before February 17, 2025, it added. The ad comes as current SEBI Chair Madhabi Puri Buch's three-year term ends on February 28. 2025.

Advertisement

New SEBI Chairperson — What is the Tenure? As per the advert, the appointment for SEBI Chairperson will be made for a maximum period of five years from the date of assumption of charge or till attaining the age of 65 years of the appointee, whichever is earlier.

New SEBI Chairperson — What is the Salary? The Chairman shall have an option to receive pay —

(a) as admissible to a Secretary to the Government of India;

(b) or a consolidated salary of ₹5,62,500/- (Rupee Five lakh Sixty-Two Thousand and Five Hundred only) per month (without house and car).

Advertisement

SEBI Chair Madhabi Puri Buch's Term End Nears The term of the current SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch will end on February 28, 2025. Appointed in March 2022 for a period of three years, she became the first woman to be appointed as SEBI chief.

However, her term has faced some rough weather and tough allegations over the past few months amid accusations made in a report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research about conflict of interest in a case involving alleged stock manipulation by the Adani Group.