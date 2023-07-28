SEBI aims to safeguard retail investors through curbs on derivatives trading

SEBI aims to safeguard retail investors through curbs on derivatives trading2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:25 PM IST
India's market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), plans to link the amount of equity derivatives trading allowed for retail investors to their overall wealth. This move aims to mitigate risks for smaller investors who incur losses in derivatives markets.
India's market regulator is planning to propose a measure to mitigate risks for retail investors by linking the permissible amount of equity derivatives trading to their overall wealth. This move comes as Indian stock prices reach record highs, attracting greater interest from retail investors. The regulator is concerned that smaller investors may incur losses on derivatives if market volatility increases.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×