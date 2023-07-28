SEBI aims to safeguard retail investors through curbs on derivatives trading

In the past, SEBI has required brokers to prominently disclose the risks associated with trading in derivatives on their websites. However, the regulatory body is now contemplating more stringent actions. Sources reveal that SEBI is currently in discussions to implement measures aimed at monitoring and regulating "disproportionate trading" in order to protect retail investors. These measures would involve linking the value of futures and options trades to the investors' income and net worth. The sources preferred to remain anonymous as they are not authorized to speak to the media. SEBI has not yet responded to a media inquiry sent via email.

