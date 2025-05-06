Sebi alleges Synoptics used IPO funds to inflate own stock on market debut
SummarySebi also barred the merchant banker involved from taking up new IPO assignments. Sebi accused the two entities (the company and the merchant banker) of gross misuse of investor funds, including routing ₹2 crore to an individual who used the funds to buy shares of Synoptics on the listing day.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has uncovered an elaborate scheme under which Synoptics Technologies Ltd (STL) allegedly diverted IPO proceeds to fictitious entities before listing, and using some funds to artificially inflate the company's share price on its market debut.