The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has widened the participation of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in exchange-traded commodity derivatives, allowing them to trade in physically settled non-agricultural contracts from 1 June 2027.

In a circular issued on Friday, the markets regulator revised its existing framework, which had restricted FPI participation in commodity derivatives to cash-settled non-agricultural contracts and indices comprising such commodities.

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The move is aimed at deepening institutional participation and improving liquidity in the commodity derivatives market.

Under the revised framework, FPIs will be permitted to participate in non-agricultural commodity derivative contracts, barring options in goods. However, they will have to exit or roll over their open positions before the tender or staggered delivery period commences.

FPIs are currently allowed to trade only in non-agri commodity derivatives that are cash settled, such as crude oil and natural gas contracts. Sebi opened up that segment to foreign investors in June 2022. Bullion, base metals and agri derivatives, however, are compulsorily deliverable upon contract expiry.

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Safeguard mechanism Sebi has put in place a safeguard mechanism to prevent foreign investors from getting entangled in the physical delivery process. FPIs will be free to square off or roll over their positions until the close of market hours on the day preceding the start of the tender period. If they fail to do so, their residual positions will automatically transfer to a designated trading member or trading-cum-clearing member (TM/TCM).

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The regulator has also prohibited fresh trades that increase an FPI's existing position in an expiring futures contract from three trading days before the start of the tender or staggered delivery period. Positions arising from the devolution of options on futures upon expiry will be exempt from this restriction.

To facilitate the arrangement, FPIs will have to enter into a tripartite agreement with a clearing member and trading member, or a bipartite agreement with a trading-cum-clearing member.

The designated intermediary will be responsible for managing positions devolved under the safeguard mechanism and may charge an agreed service fee. The onboarding agreement may also provide for a pre-agreed ‘Risk Absorption Charge’ payable by the FPI if its position is transferred due to its failure to exit or roll over on time. The charge will compensate the intermediary for the additional risk, margin, and position-limit burden.

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Mint was the first to report in May that the regulator was considering a proposal to allow FPIs to trade in bullion derivatives by rolling over their contracts. Mint also reported in June that Sebi would allow clearing members to close positions before contracts enter the delivery period for FPIs to avoid the burden of physical delivery.

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About the Author Apoorva Ajith Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital marke...Read More ✕ Apoorva Ajith Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.



She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.



When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.