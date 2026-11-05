Sebi allows mutual fund schemes to net cash market fund settlements

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has permitted mutual fund schemes to net their fund settlement obligations for outright cash market transactions, a move aimed at reducing temporary funding requirements and improving operational efficiency.
In a circular issued on Thursday, the market regulator said that mutual fund schemes will be allowed to offset eligible purchase and sale obligations within the same scheme and settlement cycle. The rules will come into effect from 1 April 2027.
Currently, institutional investors are required to settle their cash market transactions on a gross basis at the custodian or client level, with trades being delivery-backed. Sebi’s latest move changes the treatment of fund obligations for eligible mutual fund transactions, without altering the requirement for securities to be settled on a gross basis.
An outright transaction is either a purchase or a sale in a particular security during the same settlement cycle, but not both. If a mutual fund scheme undertakes both purchase and sale transactions in the same security within a settlement cycle, those trades will be classified as non-outright transactions and will not qualify for net settlement.
The framework also restricts netting to transactions within an individual mutual fund scheme. Funds cannot offset obligations across different schemes of the same mutual fund, and no inter-scheme funding or adjustment will be allowed.
Where outright purchase obligations exceed outright sale proceeds, the concerned scheme will have to fund the residual amount. Similarly, excess proceeds from outright sales cannot be used to meet non-outright purchase obligations, which will continue to be funded separately on a gross basis.
The circular clarifies that securities transaction tax and stamp duty will continue to be levied on a delivery basis. Derivatives, securities lending and borrowing, short sale-related transactions and other transactions not explicitly covered will remain outside the framework.
The implementation standards for the new norms will be determined by the industry body, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
Clearing Corporations and Stock Exchanges have been asked to make the necessary changes to their systems, processes, files, and reporting formats to facilitate implementation. The manner of settlement between custodians and Clearing Corporations will remain unchanged.
Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital markets, regulatory developments and the people who operate within them. She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, where she developed a strong foundation in markets, companies, and economic policy. She began her journalism journey with an internship at Bloomberg, where she worked across beats such as real estate, infrastructure, capital markets, and deals, which helped her understanding of business and finance.<br><br>She is guided by the belief that everything in this world can be explained in simple and fewer words, and that idea shapes how she approaches her writing. She aims to cut through complexity and present nuanced regulatory and financial developments in a way that is both accessible and meaningful to readers.<br><br>When she is not tracking market chatter, Apoorva can usually be found deep into a fiction novel or out on a long run. She is also a trained classical dancer in Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, and Kathakali.
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