Subscribe

Sebi allows mutual fund schemes to net cash market fund settlements

Sebi’s move changes the treatment of fund obligations for eligible mutual fund transactions, without altering the requirement for securities to be settled on a gross basis.

Apoorva Ajith
Published5 Nov 2026, 06:06 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
In a circular issued on Thursday, the market regulator said that mutual fund schemes will be allowed to offset eligible purchase and sale obligations within the same scheme and settlement cycle.
In a circular issued on Thursday, the market regulator said that mutual fund schemes will be allowed to offset eligible purchase and sale obligations within the same scheme and settlement cycle.(Reuters)
AI Quick Read

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has permitted mutual fund schemes to net their fund settlement obligations for outright cash market transactions, a move aimed at reducing temporary funding requirements and improving operational efficiency.

In a circular issued on Thursday, the market regulator said that mutual fund schemes will be allowed to offset eligible purchase and sale obligations within the same scheme and settlement cycle. The rules will come into effect from 1 April 2027.

Advertisement

Currently, institutional investors are required to settle their cash market transactions on a gross basis at the custodian or client level, with trades being delivery-backed. Sebi’s latest move changes the treatment of fund obligations for eligible mutual fund transactions, without altering the requirement for securities to be settled on a gross basis.

Also Read | Sebi weighs giving IPO-bound companies more room to revise issue sizes

An outright transaction is either a purchase or a sale in a particular security during the same settlement cycle, but not both. If a mutual fund scheme undertakes both purchase and sale transactions in the same security within a settlement cycle, those trades will be classified as non-outright transactions and will not qualify for net settlement.

Framework

The framework also restricts netting to transactions within an individual mutual fund scheme. Funds cannot offset obligations across different schemes of the same mutual fund, and no inter-scheme funding or adjustment will be allowed.

Advertisement

Where outright purchase obligations exceed outright sale proceeds, the concerned scheme will have to fund the residual amount. Similarly, excess proceeds from outright sales cannot be used to meet non-outright purchase obligations, which will continue to be funded separately on a gross basis.

Also Read | Stockbrokers to seek Sebi clarity on peak margin math under new rules

The circular clarifies that securities transaction tax and stamp duty will continue to be levied on a delivery basis. Derivatives, securities lending and borrowing, short sale-related transactions and other transactions not explicitly covered will remain outside the framework.

The implementation standards for the new norms will be determined by the industry body, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Also Read | Sebi to form working group to review mainboard IPO, further public offer norms

Clearing Corporations and Stock Exchanges have been asked to make the necessary changes to their systems, processes, files, and reporting formats to facilitate implementation. The manner of settlement between custodians and Clearing Corporations will remain unchanged.

Advertisement

About the Author

Apoorva Ajith

Apoorva is a Mumbai-based journalist at Mint who covers the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), tracking the pulse of India’s capital marke...Read More

SebiMutual
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsSebi allows mutual fund schemes to net cash market fund settlements
Advertisement
Read Next Story