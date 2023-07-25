The Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) on 25 July amended the stock brokers' rule concerning the registration of entities for participation in the tri-party repo segment for corporate bonds. The market regulator says this move will boost liquidity in the segment.

"No separate registration shall be required for any person registered with the limited purpose clearing corporation as a participant for participating in the tri-party repo segment for undertaking proprietary trades in corporate bonds," the Sebi said in a notification issued on Monday.

The following move arrived after the board of Sebi last month approved the proposal to additionally facilitate participation by entities desiring direct participation (not through a clearing member) in repo transactions in corporate bonds of the Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation (LPCC).

LPCC is an entity established to undertake the activity of clearing and settlement of repurchase agreement transactions.

Sebi expects the move will facilitate active trading, especially by market makers, by enabling them to finance their inventory of bond holdings through an active repo market. This in turn is expected to improve liquidity in the corporate bond markets.

Earlier in September 2020, Sebi's board approved a proposal to facilitate the setting up of an LPCC. Sebi also has tweaked Securities Contracts rules.

According to the new rule, in the event of a clearing member or participant failing to honor his settlement obligations, the Fund would be utilized to complete the settlement.

Further, the corpus of the Fund needs to be adequate to meet the settlement obligations arising on account of the failure of a clearing member or participant.

Every recognized clearing corporation needs to establish and maintain a Fund to guarantee the settlement of trades executed in respective segments of a recognized stock exchange.

With agency inputs.