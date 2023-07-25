Sebi amends stock brokers' rule to boost liquidity in secondary market for corporate bonds2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 02:49 PM IST
The following move arrived after the board of Sebi in June approved the proposal to additionally facilitate participation by entities desiring direct participation in repo transactions in corporate bonds of the LPCC.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) on 25 July amended the stock brokers' rule concerning the registration of entities for participation in the tri-party repo segment for corporate bonds. The market regulator says this move will boost liquidity in the segment.
