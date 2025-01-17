Sebi looking at ways to grow F&O system for capital formation: Sebi WTM Ananth Narayan
SummaryAnanth Narayan of Sebi highlighted the rapid growth of India's capital markets, with record inflows into mutual funds and new securities. He stressed the importance of maintaining investor trust through balanced regulation and vigilance against governance failures.
India's capital markets ecosystem has seen significant growth, but the challenges of preserving trust and ensuring effective regulation are ever-present, said Ananth Narayan G., whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).