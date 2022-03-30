Sebi approves amendments on collective investment schemes

Sebi approved amendments to regulations governing collective investment schemes (CIS) to strengthen the framework and bring them on a par with mutual fund rules to ‘remove regulatory arbitrage’ between the pooled investment vehicles

MUMBAI : The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday approved amendments to regulations governing collective investment schemes (CIS) to strengthen the framework and bring them on a par with mutual fund rules to “remove regulatory arbitrage" between the pooled investment vehicles. CIS allow a group of people to pool money into an asset. The returns are divided on the basis of the proportion of investments. It is a pooled investment vehicle for closed-end funds and the units of the schemes must be listed on the exchange. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sebi board approved enhancement of the net-worth criteria and requirements of having a track record in relevant field to be eligible for registration of a collective investment management company (CIMC), the markets regulator said. Shareholders are not allowed to hold more than 10% shares, directly or indirectly, in a CIMC, or have representation on their boards.

The Sebi board approved enhancement of the net-worth criteria and requirements of having a track record in relevant field to be eligible for registration of a collective investment management company (CIMC), the markets regulator said. Shareholders are not allowed to hold more than 10% shares, directly or indirectly, in a CIMC, or have representation on their boards.

The board allowed Sebi-registered custodians to provide custodial services for silver or silver-related instruments held by silver exchange-traded funds.

