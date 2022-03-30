Sebi approves amendments on collective investment schemes

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sebi approved amendments to regulations governing collective investment schemes (CIS) to strengthen the framework and bring them on a par with mutual fund rules to ‘remove regulatory arbitrage’ between the pooled investment vehicles
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday approved amendments to regulations governing collective investment schemes (CIS) to strengthen the framework and bring them on a par with mutual fund rules to “remove regulatory arbitrage" between the pooled investment vehicles. CIS allow a group of people to pool money into an asset. The returns are divided on the basis of the proportion of investments. It is a pooled investment vehicle for closed-end funds and the units of the schemes must be listed on the exchange.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday approved amendments to regulations governing collective investment schemes (CIS) to strengthen the framework and bring them on a par with mutual fund rules to “remove regulatory arbitrage" between the pooled investment vehicles. CIS allow a group of people to pool money into an asset. The returns are divided on the basis of the proportion of investments. It is a pooled investment vehicle for closed-end funds and the units of the schemes must be listed on the exchange.
The Sebi board approved enhancement of the net-worth criteria and requirements of having a track record in relevant field to be eligible for registration of a collective investment management company (CIMC), the markets regulator said. Shareholders are not allowed to hold more than 10% shares, directly or indirectly, in a CIMC, or have representation on their boards.
The Sebi board approved enhancement of the net-worth criteria and requirements of having a track record in relevant field to be eligible for registration of a collective investment management company (CIMC), the markets regulator said. Shareholders are not allowed to hold more than 10% shares, directly or indirectly, in a CIMC, or have representation on their boards.
The regulator also said that the investment of the CIMC and its employees is mandatory in collective schemes to align their interests with that of the CIS. It is also necessary to have a minimum number of investors at the CIS level, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The board allowed Sebi-registered custodians to provide custodial services for silver or silver-related instruments held by silver exchange-traded funds.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!