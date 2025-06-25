Sebi said to have accepted NSE's consent applications
The move is expected to clear the final regulatory hurdle for the listing of India’s largest stock exchange, whose IPO has been stalled since 2016 amid regulatory probes pertaining to alleged lapses by a former management.
Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has accepted the settlement applications filed by the National Stock Exchange to resolve pending regulatory investigations, potentially paving the way for the long-delayed initial public offering (IPO) of India’s largest stock exchange, according to a person familiar with the matter.