Markets regulator Sebi in a circular issued today asked investment advisers and research analysts to disclose the Investor Charter -- a document containing details of service provided to investors, their rights, dos and don’ts, responsibilities, investor grievance handling mechanism and timelines.

They have also been asked to share data about complaints received on their websites and mobile apps.

The disclosure requirements under this circular will come into effect from January 01, 2022, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

“In order to facilitate investor awareness about various activities which an investor deals with while availing the services provided by investment advisers, SEBI has developed an Investor Charter for Investment Advisers," the market regulator said.

It said all registered investment advisers are advised to bring to the notice of their clients the Investor Charter by prominently displaying it on their websites and mobile applications. "Investment advisers not having websites or mobile applications shall, as a one-time measure, send Investor Charter to the investors on their registered e-mail address," it said.

To further enhance transparency in grievance redressal, the investment advisers will disclose the details of investor complaints by the 7th of the succeeding month in the revised format.

Investment advisers not having websites or mobile apps will send the status of investor complaints to the investors on their registered email every month, it said.

The investment advisers also must display links or options to lodge complaints with them directly on their websites and mobile apps. Additionally, a link to SCORES website or to download the mobile app (SEBI SCORES) may also be provided, it said.

Earlier, Sebi had asked depositories, registrar and share transfer agents (RTAs), merchant bankers, brokers, mutual funds, portfolio managers and alternative investment funds to disclose on their websites, the investor charter for a bunch of categories.

Besides, it had directed exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations to disclose on their websites the data on complaints received against them and redressal thereof. This came after the regulator came out with the investor charter in November.

