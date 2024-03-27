Sebi asks MFs if they mis-sold funds
At the regulator’s direction, the MFs released stress test results on 15 March which disclosed the time they would to sell 25-50% of small and midcap fund portfolios in the event of a market downturn
Mumbai: India’s capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has further tightened scrutiny on mutual funds by asking whether they mis-sold certain fund categories to investors, according to several industry executives aware of the matter. The categories under the lens include small-cap funds, retirement funds, credit risk funds and lock-in funds.
