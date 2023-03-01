Sebi bars Anugrah Stock, 5 others from securities market for up to 7 years
In addition, Sebi has levied a penalty totaling ₹8 crore on Anugrah Stock, its directors and the associate entity and the fine needs to be paid within 45 days.
Markets regulator Sebi on Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on 1 March barred Anugrah Stock & Broking and five other entities from the securities market for up to seven years in a case pertaining to providing unregulated portfolio management services (PMS).
