Markets regulator Sebi on Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on 1 March barred Anugrah Stock & Broking and five other entities from the securities market for up to seven years in a case pertaining to providing unregulated portfolio management services (PMS).

Aaprt from this, SEBI also levied a penalty totalling ₹8 crore on Anugrah Stock, its directors and the associate entity and the fine needs to be paid within 45 days.

As per the order, the other 5 banned entities include are the brokerage house's directors – Paresh Mulji Kariya and Sadhana Paresh Kariya – Teji Mandi Analytics, its director Anil Gopal Gandhi and Om Sri Sai Investments, an associate entity of Anugrah Stock.

While promising assured returns to the prospective clients, these four entities were engaged in providing Derivative Advisor Services (DAS) which was in the nature of portfolio management services (PMS). They carried out activities without seeking requisite registration under the PMS rules, Sebi said in its 60-page order on Tuesday.

Adding more, Sebi said that these entities committed series of violations including stock brokers norm, PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules and PMS rules.

Among others, two entities – Teji Mandi Analytics and its director Anil Gopal Gandhi – have been restrained from the securities market for a period of five years. While four entities have been prohibited from the securities market for seven years.

Sebi in its probe found that Teji Mandi Analytics, a sub-broker of Anugrah Stock, as well as Gandhi aided and abated Mumbai-based Anugrah Stock in providing DAS in the nature of PMS thereby promising assured returns to the clients.

Earlier in March 2021, Sebi had imposed a fine of ₹90 lakh on Anugrah Stock for misusing client funds and making incorrect reporting to stock exchanges. The order followed a joint investigation by Sebi, BSE, NSE and Central Depository Services India Ltd between April 2017 and September 2018.

Anugrah Stock, in November 2020, was declared as "defaulter" by stock exchanges, besides there is also a proceeding going on for the liquidation of the brokerage house.

With PTI inputs.