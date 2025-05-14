Sebi bars Varyaa Creations from markets, halts Inventure’s fresh IPO mandates
SummaryThe regulator found over 70% of SME IPO proceeds allegedly diverted to unrelated entities; ₹9 crore withdrawn in cash within hours of listing on 30 April 2024.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday froze the promoter shareholding of jewellery firm Varyaa Creations Ltd (VCL) and barred the company from accessing the capital markets after it allegedly found large-scale diversion of initial public offering (IPO) proceeds on the day of listing.