Mint Explainer: What did Sebi decide at its 210th board meeting?
Neha Joshi 5 min read 19 Jun 2025, 02:41 PM IST
Summary
Esop relief for startup founders, simplified delisting norms for PSUs, and relaxed rules for FPIs signal the market regulator's pivot to lighter, business-friendly stance.
In his second board meeting as chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Tuhin Kanta Pandey approved a sweeping set of regulatory changes aimed at reducing friction across capital markets.
