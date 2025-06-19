Mint Explainer: What did Sebi decide at its 210th board meeting?

“The risk profiling for FPIs who only invest in G-Secs is now various notches lower than a mix portfolio FPI with significant easing," said Manisha Shroff, partner at Khaitan & Co. However, she flagged some legal ambiguities. “Sebi's relaxation is currently only for existing and prospective FPIs that exclusively invest in G-Secs. The fine print on how long such FPIs need to remain sovereign-only and if there will be different and fast-tracked registration process remains to be seen."